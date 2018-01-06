You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Morgan Stanley to take $1.25b hit for US tax revamp

Fri, Jan 05, 2018 - 10:57 PM

[LONDON] Morgan Stanley said it will take a roughly US$1.25 billion hit to earnings in the fourth quarter, becoming the latest bank to detail how profit will be hurt in the near term by the US tax overhaul driven by President Donald Trump.

The drag on net income consists of a charge of about US$1.4 billion, primarily from writing down its US deferred tax assets, the company said in a filing Friday. That's being offset by a gain of about US$160 million related to a multiyear tax examination. The estimated tax provision is based on assumptions made by the firm and may change as it receives additional clarification, it said.

Mr Trump last month signed into law Congressional Republicans' tax overhaul, his first major legislative victory. The move slashes the corporate-tax rate to 21 per cent from 35 per cent, a cut that could benefit some banks. The plan also offers some temporary breaks for other types of businesses and individuals.

While banks will benefit from the lower rate, the new law requires charges in the near-term as foreign earnings face taxation and the value of deferred tax assets declines. Goldman Sachs Group Inc revealed last week that its earnings would be crimped by about US$5 billion, mostly from the repatriation tax, while Bank of America Corp announced a US$3 billion charge.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Citigroup Inc has said it expects a hit of as much as $20 billion, mostly from writing down its DTAs. That was under an earlier version of the plan. JPMorgan Chase & Co and Capital One Financial Corp have warned that tax changes could hit their earnings.

BLOOMBERG
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Wall Street giddy on emerging markets amid overheating signs

China looks to tighten banks' NCD debt issuance - sources

Australia dollar weathers trade blow, NZ$ holds firm

BOJ's 2% inflation target unrealistic in 2018: Credit Suisse

Hong Kong asset manager Value Partners ends stake sale talks with HNA: sources

GLP gets nod to issue onshore Belt and Road bonds in China

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

BP_SG_050118_2.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Call to stagger GST hike; or lower registration threshold for companies: Deloitte

BT_20180105_LMXSERGE5_3249514.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serge Pun goes where others fear to tread

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
3 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
4 Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP
5 Ex-banker found liable for S$6.5m guarantee claimed by former client
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_vanke_050117 (1).jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Vanke, Vanke's unit SCPG, Triwater unveiled as buyers of CapitaLand's malls

nz_vanke_050117 (1).jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 5, 2018
Stocks

Singapore share buyback value falls to S$425m in 2017 on the back of stronger market price gains

Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vallianz Holdings defers distribution for US$22.5m perpetual securities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening