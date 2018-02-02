You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MUFG Q3 profit down 20% on weak domestic lending, overseas growth costs

Fri, Feb 02, 2018 - 4:29 PM

2018-01-29T054008Z_681754196_RC14B5490C80_RTRMADP_3_MUFG-RESULTS.JPG
Japan's largest lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) posted a 20 per cent decline in net profit for the third quarter, hurt by a weak domestic lending business amid persistently low interest rates.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's largest lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) posted a 20 per cent decline in net profit for the third quarter, hurt by a weak domestic lending business amid persistently low interest rates.

The bank said its profits were also hurt by an increase in operating costs as it aggressively expanded its overseas business.

MUFG posted a net profit of 236.5 billion yen (S$2.83 billion) for the October-December period, its smallest profit in three quarters. The lender's profit was the biggest among Japan's top three banks, but smaller rivals Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group booked a rise in quarterly profits.

For the full year through March, the bank kept its net profit forecast of 950 billion yen, up 2.5 per cent from the previous year and below an average estimate of 1.01 trillion yen in a poll of 14 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MUFG and its peers have been trying to offset weak domestic lending by accelerating a buildup in their overseas businesses.

In December, MUFG said it had agreed with Temasek Holdings, Singapore's state investment arm, to buy 73.8 per cent of Indonesia's fifth-largest bank in three stages, adding that eventually it wants to make it wholly owned.

MUFG already holds stakes in Vietnam's VietinBank, Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya and Security Bank Corp of the Philippines.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file6yju1xkjs1f1aeo68j87.jpg
Feb 2, 2018
Consumer

Uptick in luxury watch sales in 2017

file6yhqi0n4ou91zxvd12o.jpg
Feb 2, 2018
Government & Economy

E-waste: Electronics goods producers, retailers to face collection targets

Feb 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

AEM acquires Finnish MEMS tester, executes succession plan

Most Read

1 Bitcoin's big wipeout erases US$44b of value in January
2 Asia: Warnings on stocks correction grow louder
3 CDL places top bids for Handy Road, West Coast Vale plots at URA tender
4 SIC: Hyflux's Lum must make offer for HyfluxShop following dividend in specie
5 Owner offers 1,696 sq m redevelopment site in Geylang for at least S$36m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Singapore Budget 2018
Feb 2, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Infographics

Solving the Budget’s funding challenge

noble15 (1).jpg
Feb 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's planned sale of four vessels for US$95m falls through

singpost.jpg
Feb 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost's Q3 net profit rises 37.2% to S$43m on broad growth, US tax changes

Feb 2, 2018
Transport

Eyes on China at Singapore Airshow amid industry consolidation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening