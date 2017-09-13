Nets to roll out digital wallet app NetsPay

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
NETS will launch a digital wallet in the form of a mobile app called NetsPay next month, through which consumers can create and store digital versions of their ATM bank cards for cashless payments on one single mobile platform.
They will be able to pay for purchases at
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal