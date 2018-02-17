You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

No, millennials, the yen is NOT the official currency of China

Sat, Feb 17, 2018 - 8:02 AM

[NEW YORK] The minds behind HQ Trivia just learned that when they want to truly stump their smartphone audience, they need only turn to the currency market.

In the Thursday night edition of the daily interactive game-show app, an early question asked the 857,623 contestants remaining: "What is the official currency of China?"

For denizens of Wall Street, it's an easy answer. For the droves of millennials and non-finance types participating - not so much.

Almost 720,000 players, or 84 per cent, chose the yen, rather than the correct answer: renminbi. The third option, the non-existent "Chinese dollar", received almost as many selections as renminbi.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the parlance of HQ Trivia, it's a "savage question". (Savage is millennial lingo for harsh or vicious.) But it appears to have gone beyond the usual degree of toughness for the nearly six-month-old game.

HQ spent "time and energy coming up with that question about Chinese currency and making our educated guesses about how our mass audience will react to it," Rus Yusupov, the chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"We also love being surprised - we anticipated losing 1/3 of the players and we lost 85 per cent." 

In hindsight, all the ingredients were there to stump a wide swath of viewers. The Chinese currency is often referred to (even in the foreign-exchange world) as the yuan, which is just a denomination of the renminbi.

Yuan, of course, sounds somewhat similar to Japan's yen, which has been grabbing headlines in the US$5.1-trillion-a-day currency market for rallying to the strongest level against the US dollar since November 2016.

You could even almost forgive someone for selecting "Chinese dollar". After all, there's the Hong Kong dollar, Singapore dollar and Taiwanese dollar.

It's perhaps no coincidence that Google searches for "renminbi" surged around the time of the game Thursday night. Some of those queries may have even come within the 10 seconds allotted to answer each question, providing the correct response and preventing an even more lopsided result.

Those who advanced still had to answer several more questions - including one that revolved around the history of fast food - to get a share of the US$2,500 cash prize. Thanks in no small part to the purging of the currency newbies, winners took home more than US$80 apiece, a tidy sum for a weeknight game.

"The Savage Question is the particular moment where almost everyone was wrong and we take a little moment there to learn and appreciate what it reveals about how people think," Mr Yusupov said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Banks replaced with blockchain at international food program

China says insurance funds must serve real economy

Fed seeks to ban, fine ex-Barclays trader in FX manipulation

SEC kills Chinese-linked takeover of Chicago Stock Exchange

Swiss regulatory unveils new rules for crypto-currencies

Allianz considers group's stance on coal insurance

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_160218_7.jpg
Feb 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, MAS intensify lobbying against Reit ETF withholding tax

BT_20180216_FACAI_3313027.jpg
Feb 16, 2018
Consumer

Most expensive CNY yet, but milder price hikes offer some cushion

BT_20180216_BROOKVALE_3313048.jpg
Feb 16, 2018
Real Estate

Hoi Hup Sunway snaps up Brookvale Park for S$530m

Most Read

1 StarHub posts 74% fall in Q4 net profit, as expenses jump on one-off provisions
2 SGX, MAS intensify lobbying against Reit ETF withholding tax
3 Low Keng Huat inks en bloc deal for Cairnhill Mansions
4 Hot stock: ThaiBev down 7% on weak Q1 results; most analysts put stock on 'hold' or 'under review'
5 StarHub Q4 profit falls 74% on hefty one-off expenses
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGdollar_160218_2.jpg
Feb 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singdollar bond issue down to a trickle amid interest rate volatility

BP_Singapore Exchange_160218_7.jpg
Feb 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, MAS intensify lobbying against Reit ETF withholding tax

BT_20180216_FACAI_3313027.jpg
Feb 16, 2018
Consumer

Most expensive CNY yet, but milder price hikes offer some cushion

BP_SGtrade_160218_1.jpg
Feb 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Jan exports up 13% despite electronics slide

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening