You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Nomura Q4 profit slumps 63%

Fri, Apr 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

NOMURA Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, posted a 63 per cent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday as risk appetite among retail clients fell amid volatile markets.

Nomura said in a statement its net profit for the three months ended March was 22.7 billion yen (S$275.5 million), versus 61.3 billion yen a year earlier. The slowdown in growth was the steepest in almost four years.

Nomura's annual net profit fell 8 per cent to 219.3 billion yen, from 239.6 billion yen a year ago. That was lower than an average forecast of 256.58 billion yen of five analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Pre-tax profit at Nomura's key retail division, which serves mostly individual Japanese investors, slid 17 per cent in the fourth quarter as sales of stocks and investment trusts slowed amid falling markets and a rising yen.

Nomura's overseas division recorded a pre-tax loss of 18.7 billion yen for the fourth quarter, dragged down by a 26 billion yen pre-tax loss in the Americas on reserve provisions for unspecified legal costs, a higher effective tax rate and fall in net income from a year earlier.

That performance pushed the overseas unit into an annual pre-tax loss of 0.7 billion yen, underscoring how closely the unit's fortunes are tied to factors beyond Nomura's control.

Pre-tax profit at Nomura's wholesale division, which includes markets trading and investment banking, rose 57 per cent to 44.2 billion yen between January-March from a year earlier, helped by bouts of volatility that saw clients transact more in capital markets. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australia watchdog has hardly used its punitive powers, misconduct inquiry hears

Malaysia's Najib says markets to decide on ringgit

Australia, New Zealand dollars near multi-month lows as greenback gains

Deutsche Bank calls time on Wall Street in retreat to Europe

Deutsche Bank fired 300 US-based investment bankers on Wednesday: source

Working adults short of critical illness insurance cover, says LIA

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_270418_1.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Technology

New disruptors lining up to eat Grab's lunch

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_270418_4.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS proposes guidelines for FIs on accountability and standard of conduct

BP_Cuscaden Road_270418_2.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

Bidders tussle for 2 out of 3 residential sites under govt land sales programme

Most Read

1 Singapore Cabinet reshuffle: 4G leaders now helming two-thirds of ministries
2 Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping
3 Hot stock: Venture slips 10% after posting 72% jump in Q1 earnings
4 Indonesia's Go-Jek and ComfortDelGro in talks to explore tie-up: Report
5 DBS shareholders hard to please with grievances over service and questions on ROE
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_270418_45.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economic outlook for 2018 remains positive despite global trade risks: MAS

BP_CBD_270418_44.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retrenchments in Q1 lowest in nearly 7 years, unemployment rate dips: MOM

BP_Singapore private_270418_19.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices rise 3.9%; steepest gain since Q2 2010

BP_KimMoon_270418_21.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Two Koreas' leaders in historic handshake

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening