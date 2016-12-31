You are here
Nomura to deepen cost cuts as CEO seeks to keep ship afloat
Bank's "Waterline Project" will try to fight waste and improve the cost-effectiveness of operations over three years
Tokyo
THE code name chosen for Nomura Holdings Inc's latest cost-cutting drive indicates how strongly its chief executive sees the need for savings at the Japanese bank.
After slashing hundreds of overseas jobs since April, CEO Koji Nagai has unveiled his so-called "Waterline
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg