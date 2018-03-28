You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Nordea hit by record mortgage client defections in Sweden

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 3:58 PM

file6za8j8hsp0g17sj92gvq.jpg
Nordea Bank AB has been losing mortgage customers in Sweden for five consecutive months, marking an unprecedented development at the biggest Nordic lender.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[STOCKHOLM] Nordea Bank AB has been losing mortgage customers in Sweden for five consecutive months, marking an unprecedented development at the biggest Nordic lender.

The bank, which has cut prices on some loans in an effort to fight the trend, has seen its Swedish mortgage book contract 0.9 per cent since September, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Statistics Sweden data published on Tuesday.

The development marks a record among Sweden's four biggest banks, where monthly outflows in the past 16 years never persisted longer than two consecutive months. What's more, the customer exodus coincides with rapid market growth.

Nordea has been losing clients since September, when it unveiled a plan to move its headquarters to Finland from Sweden in pursuit of a more hospitable regulatory climate inside Europe's banking union. Customers are also leaving Nordea as smaller (often online) competitors grab market share by offering cheaper mortgages. Nordea responded in January by cutting prices on many home loans.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

There are some signs the bank's latest price reductions may be slowing the development. Nordea lost 125 million kronor(S$19.7 million) in volumes in February, compared with an average monthly decline of 951 million kronor in the previous four months.

But with mortgage lending in Sweden growing an annual 7.2 per cent last month, Nordea's portfolio expansion of just 0.5 per cent shows it's still losing market share.

Lansforsakringar Bank and state-owned SBAB grabbed 14 per cent and 17 per cent of new lending in February, respectively, much more than their overall market share.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Around 5,000 finance jobs to move out of Britain or created overseas by March 2019 post-Brexit: poll

Anbang chairman accused of 65.2b yuan fraud as trial begins

JPMorgan looks beyond finance to hire tech, maths grads in Asia

China's largest banks feel wind in their sails as profits rebound

Slippery start for Venezuela's petro crypto coin

Dubai's Nexus Financial Services quits Singapore

Editor's Choice

file6yd42ftg75ibo8opkg7.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

BP_print5_2 reuters.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
5 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sgx2.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX proposes safeguards for dual class share listings on main board

file6zfkwrohp5t1 REUTERS.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA spending US$350m on new seats for 787-10s

file6uxae3lyobt59q6p6y8.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Substantial shareholder Burwill plans to acquire HK$30m of shares in Alliance Mineral

Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sasseur Reit opens trading debut at S$0.805 after largest IPO in Singapore this year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening