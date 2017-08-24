You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

NZ dollar near 2-month lows, Aussie rangebound with focus on Jackson Hole

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 14:00

[SYDNEY] The New Zealand dollar stood near two-month lows on Thursday while its Australian cousin loitered around recent ranges with traders focused on an annual meeting of central bankers.

The Australian dollar was stuck at US$0.7896, after spending all of this week between US$0.7951 and US$0.7882.

The New Zealand dollar stood at US$0.7218, within spitting distance of US$0.7198 touched on Wednesday and the lowest level since June 22.

The kiwi sold-off heavily in the previous session after the New Zealand government downgraded the country's growth outlook for this fiscal year and next.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The market was disappointed by the Treasury's pre-election fiscal update "in part because it was viewed as further weakening the government's chances of re-election next month," said Sean Keane of Triple T Consulting, who works under the umbrella of Credit Suisse.

New Zealand will see labour leader Jacinda Ardern face off Prime Minister Bill English in one of the most hotly contested elections in the country.

"Compared to a few months ago there's a lot more political uncertainty domestically than there was and the election is looking like anyone's really at this stage," said Phil Borkin, senior economist at ANZ.

Across the Tasman Sea, Australia too is facing a storm over dual citizenship of a number of high profile politicians. The Australian constitution states that citizenship of "foreign powers" must be renounced to be eligible to stand for Parliament.

Analysts say the turmoil could dampen growth in the A$1.7 trillion economy.

"The near-term risk is that this event weighs on household and business sentiment, which could impact domestic activity," said Alexandra Veroude, economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Mr Veroude added that the bank's central scenario was not altered yet and that it expects business confidence to remain supported due to a large state-led infrastructure pipeline.

Analysts will now veer attention to a gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming set to start later in the day. Most major currencies are likely to tread water in the meanwhile due to the lack of any directional bias.

Investors are awaiting speeches from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.

New Zealand government bonds were mixed, sending yields one basis point higher at the long end and about one to two basis points lower at the short-end of the curve.

Australian government bond futures rose, with the three-year bond contract up one tick at 98.010. The 10-year contract added three ticks to 97.36.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

China Life Insurance H1 profit rises 18% on strong investment income

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance buying Singapore property, casualty insurance firm First Capital Insurance

Billionaire porn king reinvents himself as Japan's startup guru

China liquidity stress signs build as fund cost jumps at auction

China is squeezing the wealth management product bubble

Hansson shrugs off euro gains for now as QE talks near

Editor's Choice

BT_20170824_ACRETAIL21_3051958.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

Almost 90% of Asia-Pac retailers betting on click-and-collect: study

ng.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

CFO role has grown, but reality lags behind

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 Cashless holds benefits if hurdles cleared
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

IRAS collected S$47b in tax revenue in FY2017; up nearly 5% from a year ago

Trafigura
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

China prosecutors charge Trafigura, staff member in 3-year oil probe: document

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

sgx.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Cromwell European Reit gets Singapore Exchange nod for S$1.6b IPO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening