You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

NZD posts worst week in 4 months on election jitters; AUD muted

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 13:43

[WELLINGTON] The New Zealand dollar hovered near two-month lows on Friday and was on track for its worst weekly performance since end-April, while its Australian counterpart had another lacklustre week.

The New Zealand dollar stood at US$0.7209, not far from the previous session's US$0.7192, which was the lowest level since June 22.

The currency is poised to fall more than two per cent this week for its fourth consecutive week of losses.

The Australian dollar was steady at US$0.7900, spending all of this week between US$0.7951 and US$0.7882.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Aussie has dipped 0.3 per cent this week, and has eased 1.3 per cent this month after solid gains in June and July.

Traders are now looking for any monetary policy clues from an annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi were set to speak later in the day.

"Our view is that policy changing speeches are not delivered outside of scheduled central bank policy meetings, so the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium is likely to disappoint market participants that expect game changing speeches to be delivered," said Kristina Clifton, economist at Commonwealth Bank.

Australia's economic calendar will be back in full swing following a very quiet week with partial indicators in the lead up to second-quarter gross domestic product on Sept 6.

In New Zealand, traders were skittish ahead of a hotly-contested election between labour leader Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister Bill English.

The Kiwi sold-off heavily in the middle of the week after the New Zealand government downgraded the country's growth outlook for this fiscal year and next.

That led some in the market to believe that the government's chances of a re-election next month was waning.

New Zealand government bonds gained, sending yields 5 basis points lower.

Australian government bond futures slipped, with the three-year bond contract down two ticks at 98.010. The 10-year contract was off one tick to 97.3600.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

US dollar supported as spotlight falls on monetary policy, inflation puzzle

China's yuan weakens as corporate demand for US dollars edges up

US dollar inches up ahead of Jackson Hole policymakers' meeting

Mitsui Sumitomo paying US$1.6b for S'pore insurer

Hedge funds' MiFID defection highlights limit of EU rule revamp

Best-performing China equities fund bought just three stocks this year

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 12450987.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output surges 21% in July, exceeds market expectations

jurong lake district.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Real Estate

Government studying possibility of selling larger land parcels in Jurong Lake District

THAILAND-POLITICS-COURT-023719.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Update: Thailand’s Yingluck a no-show for negligence ruling, verdict postponed

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening