You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Overhaul of money funds spurs shake-up of dollar financing

Revamp by US regulators leads to US$1 trillion exodus from prime funds
Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 05:50

FOdollar.jpg
Regulators' effort to stamp out risk in the United States' US$2.6 trillion money-fund industry is creating unintended ripple effects across financial markets, with far-reaching consequences for companies and investors.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

New York

REGULATORS' effort to stamp out risk in the United States' US$2.6 trillion money-fund industry is creating unintended ripple effects across financial markets, with far-reaching consequences for companies and investors.

Far less cash than anticipated has returned to the

Powered by GET.comGetCom
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 World's first Asia ex-Japan Reit ETF lists on Singapore Exchange
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening