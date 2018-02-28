You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Overseas growth helps Scotiabank, BMO beat profit estimates

Tue, Feb 27, 2018 - 11:50 PM

[TORONTO] Canadian lenders Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, helped by resilient performances at their domestic businesses and overseas growth.

Rivals Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce have also recently reported earnings that beat analyst expectations as worries have eased over Canada's housing market and stalling talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Scotiabank, Canada's third-biggest lender, reported earnings per share of C$1.86(S$1.93) for the first quarter, up from C$1.57 a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.68 per share, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.

The bank reported net income of C$1.1 billion in the quarter through January, up 12 per cent from a year ago, as profit margins improved and as less funds were set aside to cover bad loans. Net income at its international business surged 16 percent to C$667 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Scotiabank's core tier 1 ratio, a key measure of its financial strength was 11.2 per cent, the highest of Canada's five biggest banks which Chief Executive Brian Porter said gave it the option of making acquisitions or returning capital to shareholders.

Scotiabank has focused its international growth strategy on the Pacific Alliance, a Latin American trading bloc comprising Mexico, Peru, Chile and Columbia, where it saw loan growth of 10 per cent or more during the period.

Some analysts have expressed concern that a failure to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) could impact the bank's Mexican business but Porter said he expected that market to remain resilient even if talks fail.

"Given the country's extensive network of free trade agreements, Mexico is well positioned to adjust to any NAFTA outcome," he said on a conference call.

Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender, reported earnings per share excluding one-off items of C$2.12 per share in the quarter ended Jan 31, down 7 per cent from a year earlier when it benefited from a gain on the sale of a business in the United States. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$2.06 per share, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.

BMO's US personal & commercial business reported net income, excluding one-off items, of C$321 million, up 23 per cent from a year ago.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank to pay US$240m to end Libor rigging lawsuit in US

US outlook stronger since December: Federal Reserve Chair

SGX set to snag its first fintech listing through Ayondo's IPO

NETS told to hire consultant following disruption

AIA group and S'pore division report firm growth for FY17

Regulatory shake-up in Japan seen as a game changer for the banking industry

Editor's Choice

tulipgarden.jpg
Feb 28, 2018
Top Stories

Tulip Garden, Windy Heights join en bloc wagon

BT_20180228_WORKER_3328353.jpg
Feb 28, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

MP calls for employer CPF rate to stay constant with age

2018-02-26T062720Z_2039803978_RC1F736951E0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Feb 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's Q4 losses 'extremely shocking': Goldilocks

Most Read

1 BCA orders developer to stop work on Kingsford Waterbay
2 Few districts see chance of oversupply of homes: study
3 High fees fleece CPF members of investment returns
4 Broker's take: Genting Singapore's price rally to continue, says DBS
5 Developers' war chest of cash keeps collective sale party going
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BEN_1449.JPG
Feb 28, 2018
Top Stories

SGX set to snag its first fintech listing through Ayondo's IPO

Feb 28, 2018
Real Estate

EC supply crunch powers Punggol site to record price

324073540_0-13.jpg
Feb 28, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

GST hike: MPs voice concerns, suggest alternatives

Feb 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Pacific Radiance, Centurion, CDL, Cityneon, Fragrance Group, UMS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening