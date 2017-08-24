Paris or Frankfurt? BofA execs debate trading hub location

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
New York
BANK of America Corp's investment bank executives are divided over where their European Union (EU) trading hub should be after Brexit, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Equities head Fabrizio Gallo has pushed for Frankfurt as the base for traders working
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal