You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Pimco says lack of fear in markets means you should be worried

Thu, Jan 18, 2018 - 8:54 AM

2017-11-14T134428Z_1544310980_RC1DEC54DC70_RTRMADP_3_INVESTMENT-SUMMIT-PIMCO.JPG
One of the world's largest money managers says you should fear the lack of fear in markets.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] One of the world's largest money managers says you should fear the lack of fear in markets.

Investors in global equities are enjoying the best start to a year in at least three decades, cutting back on cash positions and ploughing more money into riskier assets. However, just as many expect this bull run to last even longer than previously expected, Pacific Investment Management Co says now is the time for caution.

"The fact that the fear is gone is the main reason why we should be worried," Joachim Fels, a global economic adviser at Pimco, told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday from Newport Beach, California.

"That means most investors are now pretty fully invested and that means they will want to get out if the markets start to correct - exacerbating the downdraft."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chances are that interest rates will rise faster than many expect, pushing up government bond yields, he said.

Mr Fels also suggested inflation may tick higher, and continues to advise an overweight position on inflation-linked bonds within fixed-income portfolios. His firm has cut exposure to corporate credit, particularly high-yielding bonds, concerned that a sell-off may soon arrive, with the asset class having a high correlation to stocks.

For now, investors seem immune to such warnings. The MSCI All-Country World Index is up 4.6 per cent in 2018, the best start to a year since at least 1988, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"We've seen a big rally, markets are still going higher, but this is now a time for caution," said Mr Fels.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Chip boom propels TSMC to strong Q4 profit, just below record levels

BOJ won't raise long-term yield target this year-economists: poll

Budget 2018: Tax experts call for targeted tax incentives to boost productivity

South Korea considering shutting down all virtual currency exchanges

Bank of Korea holds policy rate steady with inflation below goal

Bitcoin falls below US$10,000 as virtual currency bubble deflates

Editor's Choice

Iswaran.jpg
Jan 18, 2018
Government & Economy

ITMs not static but adaptable: Iswaran

export.jpg
Jan 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Slower December export growth, currency effect mask strong finish to 2017

cs-generic-ShentonWay01.jpg
Jan 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

CDL will not extend offer for M&C beyond Jan 26; investors must vote by Jan 23

Most Read

1 Bitcoin plunge extends to 25% as fear of crypto crackdown linger
2 2017 developers' sales hit 4-year high; momentum expected to continue
3 Fired-up investors chase STI to 10-year high
4 Bitcoin's nouveau riche run to gold as cryptocurrency crashes
5 Bitcoin can't save world's autocrats from sanctions squeeze
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_COE_180118_31.jpg
Jan 18, 2018
Transport

Car COE average monthly quota to shrink by 3.5% for Feb to April

car showroom.jpg
Jan 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 18, 2018
Technology

Venture capital activity in Singapore to remain robust in 2018: KPMG

mou.jpg
Jan 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand signs MOU to explore investing in Wuhan integrated development

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening