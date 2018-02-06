You are here
Powell takes Fed chair as economy starts to show strain
He plans to continue gradual retreat from stimulus campaign, and markets have taken him at his word
Washington
JEROME H Powell, who was sworn in on Monday as the US Federal Reserve's 16th chairman, is stepping into his new role as a half-decade of economic tranquility is beginning to show some signs of strain.
The Fed has gradually been increasing interest rates to maintain
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg