Private banking to take on tech by using the human touch

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
IN the world of high finance, nowhere is the personal touch arguably more important than in the realm of private banking and wealth management.
If you are trusting a bank with your millions - billions, even - you'd best be sure they give you a human being who looks you in the eye, has a
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo