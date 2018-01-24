You are here

Prudential to sell Vietnam finance unit for US$151m

Sale to S Korea's Shinhan Financial Group comes as UK insurer seeks to focus on core insurance arm in Asian nation
Wed, Jan 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru, India

PRUDENTIAL plc has agreed to sell its consumer finance business in Vietnam to a unit of South Korea's Shinhan Financial Group for US$151 million, as the UK's largest insurer seeks to focus on its core insurance arm in the South-east Asian nation.

