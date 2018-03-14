You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Prudential's full-year earnings up on stronger Asia growth; to spin off M&G Prudential

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 4:46 PM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

file6z9jcvzsk4geqn0110l.jpg
BRITISH insurer Prudential on Wednesday reported a 6 per cent rise in IFRS operating profit for the full-year ended 2017 to £4.7 billion (S$8.6 billion) on a constant exchange rate basis, led by double-digit growth in its Asia business.
PHOTO: REUTERS

BRITISH insurer Prudential on Wednesday reported a 6 per cent rise in IFRS operating profit for the full-year ended 2017 to £4.7 billion (S$8.6 billion) on a constant exchange rate basis, led by double-digit growth in its Asia business.

Asia new business profit was up 12 per cent, mainly as a result of prioritisation of health and protection products and positive pricing actions.

IFRS operating profit from the Asia business grew 15 per cent to £2 billion, "reflecting continued business momentum", the company said.

Underlying free surplus generated increased by 19 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the US, IFRS operating profit increased by 3 per cent, due mainly to growth in fee income on higher asset balances, which outweighed the anticipated reduction in spread earnings.

In the UK, M&G Prudential's total IFRS operating profit was 10 per cent higher than the prior year. This reflected 6 per cent growth in the insurance business, with core life operating profit "stable" at £597 million, and record asset management profit of £500 million resulting from the positive impact on earnings of net fund inflows, supportive markets and higher performance fees.

In the UK, PruFund new business annual premium equivalent sales increased 36 per cent to £1.2 billion, while M&G recorded net inflows of £17.3 billion from external clients.

Overall, M&G Prudential assets under management reached £351 billion, up from £311 billion at Dec 31, 2016.

Profit attributable to equity holders came in at £16.1 billion, up 10 per cent compared to the year before.

Earnings per share for FY2017 stood at 93.1 pence, up from 75 pence a year ago.

Full-year ordinary dividend rose 8 per cent to 47 pence per share.

On Wednesday, the group also announced that it will demerge its UK & Europe business, M&G Prudential, from Prudential plc, which will cover Asia, Africa and the US, "resulting in two separately-listed companies with different investment characteristics and opportunities".

Following the demerger, Prudential plc will remain headquartered in the UK and retain its premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, its primary listing in Hong Kong, and other listings in Singapore and New York. M&G Prudential also will be headquartered in the UK and take a "premium" listing on the London Stock Exchange.

The merger of M&G and Prudential's UK life insurance business, Prudential UK and Europe, to create M&G Prudential was only established last August.

In line with the demerger, Prudential also announced on Wednesday that M&G Prudential has agreed to sell £12 billion of its UK annuity portfolio to Rothesay Life. Based on asset and liability values as at Dec 31, 2017, the transaction is estimated to give rise to a pre-tax IFRS loss of around £500 million in the first half of 2018, alongside the de-risking being achieved.

The capital benefit of this transaction will be retained within the group to support the demerger process, said Prudential.

Banking & Finance

LIA adopts guidelines on recruitment incentives for financial advisers in Singapore

OCBC sets up in-house AI unit with initial investment of S$10m over 3 years

Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products

BOJ signals confidence on smooth exit from easy policy

Hungry Deutsche Bank looks to reclaim M&A laurels

160 banks in Singapore commit to inclusive hiring, to assess tech impact on jobs

Editor's Choice

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

graduates.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy

BT_20180314_KRLUXE1WDW_3349359.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6yv8g0wtdvlgp2cde7u.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6yv8g0wtdvlgp2cde7u.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists raise Singapore's 2018 growth forecast to 3.2%

2018-02-19T014817Z_738022208_RC171F730E30_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Group of Noble creditors sign support for restructuring

nm-uber-1403.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Transport

Uber launches its first-in-Asia carpooling service

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening