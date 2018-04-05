You are here
Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
Current floating rates are lower, but borrowers believe they will overtake fixed rates soon given rising interest scenario
Singapore
HOME buyers are catching on that interest rates are rising and more are taking up fixed rate loans, say banks.
Amid the home buying frenzy which has sent prices soaring, borrowers are locking in the interest rates for their mortgages although they cost more than the
