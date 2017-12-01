You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

RBS to shut 259 more branches amid shift to digital banking

Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 4:40 PM

[LONDON] Royal Bank of Scotland Group will close 259 more branches across Britain in its latest round of cuts as customers shift to online banking.

Outlets under both the NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland brands will close in the middle of next year, resulting in about 680 job cuts, the company said on Friday. RBS said it will use the savings to invest in its smartphone offering, which has seen mobile transactions rise more than 70 per cent since 2014.

RBS, which says 5 million customers use its mobile app, has been shrinking for almost a decade since it was nationalized. It announced 690 job cuts and 180 branch closures in March. Its competitors are moving customers online too, with Lloyds Banking Group announcing it will shut 49 branches next year.

Unite, Britain's largest labor union, criticized the move, saying it will cause 1,000 job losses and may spell the end of bank branches in the country.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This British-taxpayer funded bank should be concentrating on investing in jobs here in the U.K., rather than cutting them wholesale," Unite national officer Rob MacGregor said in a statement on Friday.

"Why is the government signing off this alarming branch closure program?"

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Sterling gets brief boost from strong UK manufacturing data

Barclays announces final sale of stake in Barclays Africa

Nippon Life to buy 25% of US asset manager TCW from Carlyle

"You're right: We're a threat," British Labour leader warns Morgan Stanley

MAS proposes plan to strengthen the process of determining SGS, MAS bills' closing prices

RBS axes further 259 British branches as expands e-banking

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-SaltGrill13.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive

BT_20171201_CHFEE1_3202326.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

More clarity in doctors' fees by next year

BP_nosignboard_011217_6.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard closes slightly higher on debut

Most Read

1 MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
2 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
3 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
4 Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive
5 Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

royalville 20676655 .jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales

royalville 20676655 .jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit, partner bag HK$31b contract for Hong Kong's first integrated waste management facility

BP_Jet_011217_68.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Transport

Australia's Jetstar cancels some Bali flights as volcanic ash threat revives

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening