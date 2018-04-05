You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Register of unclaimed insurance proceeds now covers wider range of payouts: LIA

Thu, Apr 05, 2018 - 12:36 PM
ann@sph.com.sg

THE Life Insurance Association of Singapore (LIA) has enhanced its register of unclaimed life insurance proceeds to include individual accident & health (A&H) policies, as well as other types of payouts.

Previously, the register only listed unclaimed monies from individual life policies that had matured or had payout due to the death of the policyholder.

Now, members of the public can search the register for individual life and A&H policies with proceeds due to policyholders or claimants, which have remained unclaimed for more than 12 months.

In the case of individual life policies, there could be unclaimed proceeds due to other reasons such as a regular coupon payout by cheque that was not presented and the policy matured or was terminated, or a refund of excess premiums paid before or after the policy was cancelled.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For individual A&H policies, the unclaimed monies could come from payout due to accidental death of policyholder, medical reimbursement for a terminated policy that remained unclaimed or a refund of excess premiums paid before or after the policy was terminated.

Since LIA's register was first launched in January 2016, payouts have been made to 1,437 policyholders or claimants, it said. In 2017, S$9.87 million was paid out to 690 policyholders or claimants.

Said LIA Singapore president Patrick Teow: "Making successful payouts for more unclaimed proceeds is our top priority and we would like to ensure that insurance benefits eventually reach the proper claimants. Our latest enhancements will allow us to reach out to more policyholders and claimants, especially those whose contact details have changed and remain uncontactable."

The "LIA Register of Unclaimed Life Insurance Proceeds" is available at: http://www.lia.org.sg/consumers/unclaimed-proceeds/list. The list is updated once every six months. 

LIA

 

Editor's Choice

file6v4gahd888h1kqhc397e.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

JAPAN-MARKET-STOCKS-032241.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

BT_20180405_MRMICRON5_W7IO_3380834.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
3 Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices
4 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
5 SGX calls for immediate resignation of Midas Holdings executives
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nm-resale-0204.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices up 0.8% in March from February but down 1.9% y-o-y: SRX

starpay.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to launch all-in-one e-payment service at 17 malls

Apr 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: KGI initiates coverage on MindChamps with 'buy'

trade-comment-b9d034b2-383f-11e8-acd5-35eac230e514.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump, Xi wait to see who blinks first as trade fight heats up

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening