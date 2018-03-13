You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Reserve Bank of New Zealand to review macroprudential policy: governor

Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 8:27 AM

nz_Reserve Bank of New Zealand_13.jpg
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Grant Spencer said on Tuesday that the bank planned to review its macroprudential policy with the Treasury, which could lead to an easing of some restrictions on home loans.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WELLINGTON] Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Grant Spencer said on Tuesday that the bank planned to review its macroprudential policy with the Treasury, which could lead to an easing of some restrictions on home loans.

"It is timely to consider ways in which macroprudential policy may be improved, including through a clearer articulation of the governance structure and greater transparency and understanding," Spencer said in a speech in Auckland at an event for financial industry professionals.

The RBNZ first adopted macroprudential policy five years to counter a hot housing market.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

US$103b quant firm piles into China as country welcomes foreigners

The next Goldman CEO could be a banker who moonlights as a DJ

China to merge its banking and insurance regulators: parliament document

Australian probe of bank-sector misconduct begins with focus on home loans

Central bank digital currencies 'uncharted waters': report

En bloc fever may help boost lacklustre Singdollar bond market

Editor's Choice

BT_20180313_LKSOREAL13_3347454.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform

BT_20180313_ABCAPITOL13_3347312.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Perennial to acquire Capitol project after S$528m buy-out

2018-02-26T062720Z_2039803978_RC1F736951E0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble skips coupon payment for bonds due 2022

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
4 Hot stock: Boustead Singapore says substantial shareholder keen to exit
5 Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's 50% stake in Capitol Singapore for S$528m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

condo.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study

Mar 13, 2018
Consumer

Asian countries most sanguine about their economies: PwC study

nz_singaporedollar_13.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

En bloc fever may help boost lacklustre Singdollar bond market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening