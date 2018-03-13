Reserve Bank of New Zealand to review macroprudential policy: governor

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Grant Spencer said on Tuesday that the bank planned to review its macroprudential policy with the Treasury, which could lead to an easing of some restrictions on home loans.

"It is timely to consider ways in which macroprudential policy may be improved, including through a clearer articulation of the governance structure and greater transparency and understanding," Spencer said in a speech in Auckland at an event for financial industry professionals.

The RBNZ first adopted macroprudential policy five years to counter a hot housing market.

REUTERS