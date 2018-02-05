You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Riding the bitcoin wave in search of a golden shore

Investors see once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change their lives, pinning hopes on new form of currency whose potential value the world was only beginning to recognise
Mon, Feb 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180205_SMBIT_3294518.jpg
Mr Melin (right) helping an investment client at Crypto Consulting Group in Louisville where for those who believe in bitcoin, Mr Melin, 22, is one of the most important guides.
PHOTO: WP

Louisville, Kentucky 

HE had invested in bitcoin almost two years earlier, so now Jacob Melin had a new house, a new truck, a new consulting business and a line of people coming into his office, trying to become wealthy as quickly as he had.

One person said he expected to use a

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Westpac Bank to raise A$750m through notes offering

Federal Reserve's Yellen admits disappointment over her exit in rare interview

US orders Wells Fargo to halt expansion over 'abuses'

Bitcoin ban expands across credit cards as JPMorgan, BofA recoil

The future of insurance

Japanese authorities raid crypto exchange Coincheck after hack; bitcoin plunges further

Editor's Choice

BT_20180205_NRAIRSHOWH8I1_3294497.jpg
Feb 5, 2018
Transport

Biennial event opens amid roaring travel demand

BT_20180205_SWALPHA5_3294490.jpg
Feb 5, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

'Corporate giving is not just about painting walls'

BT_20180205_YMFREE5_3294599.jpg
Feb 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore still 2nd freest economy in the world; gap with top-ranked HK widens

Most Read

1 Bitcoin tumbles below US$8,000 as crypto bubble shows signs of bursting
2 Japan raids hacked crypto exchange, bitcoin plunges further
3 Bitcoin ban expands across credit cards as JPMorgan, BofA recoil
4 Singapore arrests former Keppel executives in Brazil bribery probe
5 Stocks to watch: SingPost, Noble, KTL Global, Pine Capital, Ascendas H-Trust
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Tampines Court_050218_4.jpg
Feb 5, 2018
Real Estate

Some en bloc projects running into technical road blocks

BT_20180205_NRAIRSHOWH8I1_3294497.jpg
Feb 5, 2018
Transport

Biennial event opens amid roaring travel demand

BT_20180205_YMMANPOWER5_3294489.jpg
Feb 5, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Time to relook foreign manpower restrictions?

BP_SGX_050218_5.jpg
Feb 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

No proof of broad-based market manipulation around company announcements: CFA study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening