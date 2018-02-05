You are here
Riding the bitcoin wave in search of a golden shore
Investors see once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change their lives, pinning hopes on new form of currency whose potential value the world was only beginning to recognise
Louisville, Kentucky
HE had invested in bitcoin almost two years earlier, so now Jacob Melin had a new house, a new truck, a new consulting business and a line of people coming into his office, trying to become wealthy as quickly as he had.
One person said he expected to use a
