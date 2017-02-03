You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Rising bad debt fears: MAS says local banks have adequate buffers

Friday, February 3, 2017 - 05:50
by
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

41181638 - 17_01_2017 - rbabs.jpg
The Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Thursday that local banks have adequate buffers in place to withstand stresses in their credit portfolio amid concerns over rising bad debts.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Singapore

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Thursday that local banks have adequate buffers in place to withstand stresses in their credit portfolio amid concerns over rising bad debts.

"As part of our supervision, MAS checks banks' credit underwriting and risk management

Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
4 Massive impairment by Ezra's subsea JV partners clouds its future (Amended)
5 Proposed strata rule changes a nod to governance and transparency
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening