You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Russia-Japan Investment Fund makes first investments of 10b roubles

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 5:10 PM

[MOSCOW] The Russia-Japan Investment Fund (RJIF) has made its first investments in a number of Russia-focused deals, spending around 10 billion roubles (S$229.5 million), the fund said on Wednesday.

It said RJIF had invested in the Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft.

It also joined the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and leading funds of the Middle East, participating last month in the initial public offering of Russia's En+ Group which manages businessman Oleg Deripaska's aluminium and hydropower businesses.

The RJIF was launched by RDIF and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

It said the fund was currently in the process of closing a deal to invest in a leading Russian high-tech pharmaceutical company, which is a producer and distributor of pharmaceuticals.

"The investments are carried out jointly with a leading Japanese corporation. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2017," it said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Bitcoin defies bubble fears and smashes US$12,000, hits new record

ECB is right to get tough on bad loans

Aberdeen, Pictet hunt bargains among China's battered bonds

Hopu Investments raising US$2.5b fund to tap demand for China exposure: sources

Banker pay will probably fall when robots take over: Nordea

Deutsche Bank wealth arm hires 6 Singapore relationship managers from BNP Paribas, Nomura

Editor's Choice

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

BT_20171206_YMHENG6Y6N8_3208230.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises and keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

BT_20171206_VSTEE_3208185.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Banking & Finance

Veteran private banker to chair EFG International's advisory board for Asia

Most Read

No contents
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Brookvale Park.png
Dec 6, 2017
Real Estate

Brookvale Park in Sunset Way up for en-bloc sale

jervois.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

42A6A117.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Real Estate

Dennis Wee Realty hit with S$66,000 fine, 12-month ban for not warning of risks in overseas property purchases

coe.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mostly lower in the first round of bidding in Dec

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening