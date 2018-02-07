You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Saudi Arabia working with HSBC, JPMorgan, MUFG US$10b loan refinancing

Tue, Feb 06, 2018 - 11:20 PM

SAUDI_RENEWABLE_ENERGY_8.JPG
Saudi Arabia is working with HSBC, JPMorgan and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on the refinancing of its existing US$10 billion syndicated loan, said banking sources familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia is working with HSBC, JPMorgan and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on the refinancing of its existing US$10 billion syndicated loan, said banking sources familiar with the matter.

The three lenders have a leading role in the refinancing, which will involve a much larger group of banks. Loan syndication is expected to be completed by mid-February, said the sources.

A spokesman for the Saudi debt management office said: "The DMO is coordinating this transaction directly with all financial institutions and it would be inappropriate to comment further whilst discussions are still ongoing." HSBC declined to comment, while JPMorgan and MUFG did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Saudi Arabia approached banks last month with requests for proposals to refinance its US$10 billion loan, and also for further US dollar-denominated bond issuance and potential financing backed by foreign export credit agencies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The loan refinancing will include a repricing of the debt facility and a maturity extension, to 2023 from 2021. It will include an Islamic finance tranche using a murabaha structure, according to a DMO statement last month.

The sources said the size of the loan refinancing had not been determined yet and would depend on how much Saudi Arabia planned to raise in each of the fund-raising exercises on which it was working, including its international bond issuance and domestic sales of local currency sukuk.

Other banks potentially participating in the loan deal will likely include European, American and Japanese banks, said the sources.

Saudi Arabia raised the syndicated loan facility in 2016, in what was its first jumbo debt transaction after a slump in international oil prices. That deal opened the way to a US$17.5 billion bond issue later that year, which was the largest bond ever sold by an emerging market issuer.

Since then, Saudi Arabia has borrowed extensively, both locally and internationally, through conventional and Islamic debt instruments. A new US dollar-denominated bond deal could be marketed over the next few weeks, banking sources said.

Fahad al-Saif, president of the DMO, said last month that the requests for proposals sent to banks were "another step in realising our ambition to establish a prominent position in international debt markets as part of Vision 2030".

The Vision 2030 economic reform plan aims to move the Saudi economy away from oil dependence and towards the private sector.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Soros, Cohen boost stakes in Argentine mobile banking venture

Tighter control of cryptocurrencies needed: BIS

BNP sees profitability exceeding target as growth takes hold

Bitcoin drops below US$6,000 for first time in 3 months

Nomura said to hire Brevan's Mohideen, once fired amid Libor

Global markets sink, suggesting stock rout will go on

Editor's Choice

deswee_sgx__1743.jpg
Feb 7, 2018
Stocks

Singapore-Malaysia stock link breaks new ground for Asean markets

KIM_SGX16.jpg
Feb 7, 2018
Stocks

Markets stay stoic as volatility rocks stocks

BT_20180207_LKPARLIAMENT7_3298521.jpg
Feb 7, 2018
Real Estate

Safeguards already in place against en bloc sale of newer projects

Most Read

1 Some en bloc projects running into technical road blocks
2 Big wipeout erased US$46b of value last month
3 Sembcorp Marine adds S$2b in three weeks on orders outlook
4 Analysts welcome market correction; fundamentals, bull run still intact
5 As US stocks plummet, Trump goes silent on role in markets
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

deswee_sgx__1743.jpg
Feb 7, 2018
Stocks

Singapore-Malaysia stock link breaks new ground for Asean markets

BT_20180207_JQEDB_3298411.jpg
Feb 7, 2018
Government & Economy

EDB moves from being investment-led to innovation-driven

KIM_SGX16.jpg
Feb 7, 2018
Stocks

Markets stay stoic as volatility rocks stocks

2017-08-14T052657Z_1338123682_RC1C0FCC76E0_RTRMADP_3_OLAM-RESULTS.JPG
Feb 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Olam to open US cocoa powder plant in Chicago area

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening