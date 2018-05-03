You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Saudi bank NCB's first-quarter profit up 10.5%, beats forecasts

Wed, May 02, 2018 - 11:52 PM

file6xgvo9hphzm3k61cbd.jpg
National Commercial Bank (NCB), Saudi Arabia's largest lender, on Wednesday reported a 10.5 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit, above analysts' forecasts as bad debt charges fell and fees rose.

[RIYADH] National Commercial Bank (NCB), Saudi Arabia's largest lender, on Wednesday reported a 10.5 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit, above analysts' forecasts as bad debt charges fell and fees rose.

The bank's net profit of 2.99 billion riyals (S$1.06 billion) in the three months to March 31, was up from 2.70 billion riyals in the same period of 2017, it said in a statement.

SICO Bahrain had forecast NCB would make a quarterly profit of 2.44 billion riyals and Arqaam Capital had estimated a net profit of 2.66 billion riyals.

Deposits at the bank, majority-owned by the state, dropped 1.5 per cent year on year to 309 billion riyals at the end of March, continuing a decline seen in the first quarter of 2017 and 2016.

Loans and advances at the end of March stood at 253 billion riyals, down 0.6 per cent on a year earlier.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

David Lim rejoins Credit Suisse as vice-chairman of private banking for South-east Asia

China central bank signals resumption of RQDII outbound investment scheme

Australia's Commonwealth Bank loses 20 million customer records

Australia's NAB to divest wealth management arm

UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1

Deutsche Boerse to cut 300 jobs in cost-cutting drive: Handelsblatt

Editor's Choice

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

BT_20180503_ABRAZER_3422159.jpg
May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Razer teams up with Singtel to link their regional e-payment systems

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations

Most Read

1 Please, sir, I want some more dividends
2 Malaysians poke fun at 1MDB scandal with 'Kleptopoly'
3 DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings
4 Trump says Singapore among possible sites for meeting with Kim Jong Un
5 SPH Reit to acquire Rail Mall for S$63.24m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_HDB_030518_67.jpg
May 3, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices fall 0.8% m-o-m in April as volume drops 2.5%: SRX

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

MyRepublic named StarHub's first mobile virtual network operator

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening