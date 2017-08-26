You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Shame, prestige drive returns at some of Japan's biggest firms

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 13:40

[HONG KONG] A desire for prestige and the wish to avoid shame among managers have boosted returns at some of Japan's leading companies, according to new research.

Academics at Harvard Business School and the University of Toronto based their study on the shareholder-friendly JPX Nikkei Index 400, a gauge designed to showcase the nation's most profitable large companies. Launched in 2014, the index's membership is reviewed annually, with inclusion based on returns on equity, operating income and market value.

"The index quickly acquired prestige status, and adopted the nickname the 'shame index,' a reference to the experience of firms that failed to make the cut each year," said authors Akash Chattopadhyay, Matthew Shaffer and Charles Wang.

The researchers focused on 200 companies that were deemed to have the greatest incentive to improve their performance: The 100 ranked from 301 to 400, which were most at risk of dropping out of the index at the annual review.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 100 that, though not in the index, were assessed to be closest to gaining admission.

These firms increased ROE by 1.8 percentage points on average through higher margins, efficiency or shareholder payouts, according to the academics, who found evidence that the improvements were linked to a desire to get into the JPX-400, or avoid getting kicked out.

"These effects are primarily driven by managers' concerns for prestige associated with belonging to the index - either the aspiration to obtain prestige or the shame from loss of prestige," Mr Wang said by email.

Becoming more capital-efficient drove market valuations higher, and the introduction of the index made a significant contribution to the overall economy, the researchers found. Based on what they described as "back of envelope" calculations, they added: "We estimate that the incremental total earnings attributable to the JPX400 represent a 3 per cent increase in Japanese market capitalisation."

Since its launch, however, the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 has failed to outperform Japan's broader Topix index. The study was based on the 2014-2015 period, and the ROE of companies in the index has been volatile since then.

The paper, "Governance Through Shame and Aspiration: Index Creation and Corporate Behavior in Japan," differs from previous studies that have focused on companies' behaviour after admission, rather than their efforts to gain inclusion or avoid exclusion.

The researchers said their findings could assist corporate governance reform drives in other markets that - like Japan - have low capital efficiency and weak shareholder rights, such as China, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

HNA is raising billions from shadow banks that worry Beijing

Draghi's drama-free Jackson Hole reaffirms slow QE exit message

Some takeaways from the Global Financial Crisis of 2007

Repeat of 2008 rout not likely, says hedge fund veteran

Sterling bounces after Yellen speech though outlook bleak

Malaysia's AMMB, RHB Bank to end merger talks

Editor's Choice

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

BT_20170826_TODAY_3056564.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SPH divesting stakes in Mediacorp entities

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

Most Read

1 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
2 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
3 Cromwell European Reit gets Singapore Exchange nod for S$1.6b IPO
4 Malaysian businessman Siaw Lu Howe launches mandatory takeover bid for Blumont
5 Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

BT_20170826_FEATURE26-D_3052301.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Feature

Full circle

BT_20170826_UWINSIDE26_3056517.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Opinion

Rallying the nation to stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening