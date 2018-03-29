You are here

Singapore bank lending inches up in February

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 10:24 AM
BANK lending in Singapore rose slightly in February from the previous month, reversing January's dip, according to preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Thursday.
Loans through the domestic banking unit - which tracks lending in all currencies, but mainly reflects Singapore-dollar lending - stood at S$650.93 billion last month, up just 0.05 per cent from S$650.62 billion in January.

There was a slight growth in business loans, which edged up 0.03 per cent to S$387.4 billion from a month ago. This segment shrank 0.6 per cent month-on-month in January.

The growth in consumer lending slowed down in February, with loans up by 0.07 per cent month-on-month to S$263.53 billion, compared to the 0.4 per cent rise in January.

From a year ago, bank lending last month was up by 3.7 per cent from S$627.43 billion in February 2017.

