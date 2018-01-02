You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore dollar at 1-1/2-year high as Asian currencies get off to strong start for 2018

Tue, Jan 02, 2018 - 2:37 PM

[BENGALURU] Asian currencies firmed on Tuesday, marking a strong start for the new year as sentiment was boosted by gains in the euro, while a weaker US dollar prompted further interest in Asia.

The greenback saw its biggest annual drop in 2017 in more than a decade on doubts over the durability of a pick-up in US economic growth following a sweeping tax overhaul, while the euro hovered around a three-month peak.

"I think it's almost aligning mechanically with the stronger euro and weaker dollar. It looks like there was no risk-off, and the dollar is also on a softer footing, so I think these two reasons are conspiring to allow Asian currencies to remain buoyant today," said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank.

However, he added that follow-up gains looked a bit doubtful, adding that there was a bit of upside resistance in a few currencies in the region.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In Asian currencies, the Taiwan dollar was the biggest percentage gainer, rising 0.8 per cent against the dollar to a more than four-year high.

"The Taiwan dollar last Friday hit a similar level but pared gains to close flat...what we're seeing today is just a rebound, which is not a surprise," said Gao Qi, Asia FX strategist at Scotiabank.

The Chinese yuan was also firmer, gaining 0.1 per cent to a near four-month high against the greenback. Growth in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly picked up to a four-month high in December, a private business survey showed, highlighting unexpected resilience in the world's second-largest economy.

The South Korean won was also stronger against the dollar, edging up after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered an olive branch to South Korea, saying he was open to dialogue. Increased tensions in the Korean peninsula had served as a major detriment to the won.

The Philippine peso and the Thailand baht did not trade as markets were closed for the New Year celebrations.

The Singapore dollar rose against the US dollar on Tuesday, gaining 0.3 per cent to US1.333, its highest since June 2016.

Singapore's economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter as factories lost steam, but a services sector recovery bolstered expectations the central bank could tighten monetary policy as early as April, sending the local currency higher.

"We remain sanguine on 2018 growth outlook for now, but watch for potential policy tightening risks," OCBC Bank said in a research note.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Europe poses a MiFID II challenge to US finance

Britain wants financial services included in EU trade deal: Brexit minister

Gulf corporate bond sales seen balancing sovereign dip this year

India's bond market has a 2018 message for Modi

South Korea says will take action in FX market if needed as won hits 3-yr high

Manulife Asset Management hires Amundi's Chan Hock Fai to lead Singapore equities

Editor's Choice

2017-10-20T093231Z_1974347008_RC120B609360_RTRMADP_3_EMERGING-SWF-INVESTMENT.JPG
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Stocks

Consumer stocks favoured as Goldilocks works her charms

BT_20180102_HUEY_3243640.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Real Estate

Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017

BT_20180102_YEO_3243754.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income's digital investment gathers steam

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
3 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m

condo 19473194 .jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Real Estate

Private home prices stage first full-year growth since 2013: URA flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening