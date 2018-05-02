Singapore Fintech Festival takes Asean focus in third run

THE Singapore Fintech Festival will focus on fintech developments and opportunities in Asean in its third run this year, said organisers from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday.

The annual festival - to be held from Nov 12 to 16 this year - comes as Singapore holds the chairmanship of Asean. To that end, the festival will feature a new segment to facilitate deal-making. It will showcase next-generation Asean startups and enterprises across all sectors, and help to connect them with potential investors.

The categories for the fintech awards have also been revised to allow for more participation from Asean countries. In particular, a "PitchFest" component will be held across Asean countries, where promising fintech companies will pitch their implemented solutions.

The festival will continue with its Fintech Deal Day, which is meant to help to matchmake fintech firms with investors. To flesh out the investment opportunities, customised research reports will be produced by leading research houses on the participating fintech companies. The aim is to offer "good-quality information" on these companies, MAS said.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The festival will also feature a new segment called The Summit, which will examine emerging artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in trading, investment management, customer service, and risk management. It will also include discussions on quantum computing, as well as governance and ethics in the application of AI.

At the three-day fintech conference and exhibition - which runs as part of the festival - the talks to be featured will cover nine broad topics: the future of banking, insurtech, capital markets, infrastructure financing, blockchain and distributed ledger technology, payments, cybersecurity, regtech, and financial inclusion.

Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer, MAS, said: "The Singapore Fintech Festival has grown in scale and scope over the past two editions, and has contributed to the growth of the fintech ecosystem in Singapore and the region.

"We look forward to welcoming fintech players and stakeholders from all over the world to Singapore, and to work with them to create new value and promote financial inclusion through innovation, digitalisation, and connectivity."

The Singapore Fintech Festival in 2017 attracted more than 30,000 participants from over 100 countries.