You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Small RBS investors renew push to set up shareholder committee

Fri, Dec 29, 2017 - 9:07 AM

2017-12-01T103322Z_410544799_RC16F9A9BA90_RTRMADP_3_RBS-BRANCH-CLOSURES.JPG
Small investors in Royal Bank of Scotland are launching a second attempt to force the state-backed lender to set up a shareholder committee to improve corporate governance after a first bid failed earlier this year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Small investors in Royal Bank of Scotland are launching a second attempt to force the state-backed lender to set up a shareholder committee to improve corporate governance after a first bid failed earlier this year.

ShareSoc and the UK Shareholders' Association (UKSA) said they had organised more than 100 investors to put forward a proposal for consideration at RBS' annual general meeting (AGM) next year calling for the creation of a committee that includes shareholder representatives.

The aim of the committee is to improve investor engagement at the lender, the two investor groups said, criticising what they described as "the informal nature" of the bank's current deliberations with shareholders.

It comes after ShareSoc and UKSA, which both represent individual investors, failed to have a similar plan included at the lender's last AGM in May after RBS concluded that it was "inconsistent with the law and the company's constitution".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The RBS board will now have to decide whether to include the new proposal at the next meeting, where it would then be voted on by shareholders. ShareSoc said it was "confident that RBS will be obliged to put the resolution to the AGM".

The British government would need to back the resolution for it to be passed in a shareholder vote because it still holds more than 70 per cent of RBS.

The government became the biggest shareholder in RBS following the bank's £45.5 billion (S$81.7 billion) bailout at the height of the financial crisis.

That rescue inflicted heavy losses on some RBS investors.

Since then, the lender has become embroiled in other controversies, including resolving claims in the United States that it mis-sold mortgage-backed securities that were at the heart of the crisis. Dealing with various litigation and misconduct issues has cost it billions of pounds.

"Shareholders, including individuals, deserve a new approach; one with greater involvement and more effective input from them as ultimate owner," said Mark Northway, the chairman of ShareSoc.

"RBS, given its incredibly poor track record and consequent taxpayer support, should now be leading from the front in governance matters." In 2016 the lender, led by chief executive Ross McEwan, suffered its ninth straight annual loss, bringing its total losses since 2008 to more than £58 billion.

An RBS spokesman said: "Whilst it is of course the role of the company directors to represent shareholders, we will review any proposal that is submitted and make our response clear in due course."

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

China clampdown on overseas deals crimps Asia Pacific M&A volumes in 2017

Bitcoin holds above US$14,000 as investors find a bottom, for now

Australian dollar set to seal best year since 2010, NZ$ lags

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in November: MAS

Ravi Menon's loud global finance revolution: Gadfly commentary

US dollar wallows near 1-month low, commodity currencies supported

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_291217_11.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Datapulse co-founder seeks to replace new board directors

BT_20171229_KRWILSHIRE29_3240764.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Real Estate

The Wilshire launches en bloc sale; guide price at S$1,525 psf ppr

Most Read

1 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
2 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
3 Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender
4 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Lum Chang, Keppel, Best World International
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_bank_291217_48.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in November: MAS

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to distribute shares in consumer business ahead of possible listing

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Triyards sinks into US$162.5m full-year loss with two shipbuilding contracts cancelled

Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

New NUS, NTU presidents among 3 new board members for A*Star in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening