SocGen appoints new head of debt capital markets for Asia-Pacific

SOCIETE Generale Corporate & Investment Banking (SG CIB) has appointed Raj Malhotra as its new head of debt capital markets (DCM) for Asia-Pacific, effective April 1, the Paris-based investment bank said on Wednesday.

He replaces Laurent Morel, who will become global head of financial sponsor coverage within the bank's financial institutions group.

In his new role, Mr Malhotra will be responsible for further developing Societe Generale's DCM platform within the Asia-Pacific region.

He will also supervise the investment bank's DCM teams in Singapore, Hong Kong and Seoul to meet the "growing financing needs of corporates, financial institutions and public sector entities in the region", Societe Generale said.

Following his promotion, Mr Malhotra will continue to be based in Singapore.

He will report regionally to head of global finance for Asia-Pacific, Stephen Swift, as well as functionally to global head of DCM, Demetrio Salorio.

Mr Malhotra first joined Societe Generale in 2014 as head of DCM for South-east Asia and India, and has since led numerous bond transactions for sovereigns, banks and corporates, the company said.

Before joining Societe Generale, Mr Malhotra was head of DCM for South-east Asia at Nomura, and joint head of DCM at UBS Investment Bank.

In 2009, he moved to Singapore from London, where he spent 10 years in DCM and credit research roles.