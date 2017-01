Some holders of DBS' Visa Debit Card will now be able to spend overseas in the country's local currency while avoiding high foreign exchange and conversion fees.

[SINGAPORE] Some holders of DBS' Visa Debit Card will now be able to spend overseas in the country's local currency while avoiding high foreign exchange and conversion fees.

This is possible if their Visa debit card is linked to a DBS Multi-Currency Account (MCA), which covers 11 major currencies.

Full story here.