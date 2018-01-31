You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

South Korea doesn't intend to shut down virtual coin trading: finance minister

Wed, Jan 31, 2018 - 2:46 PM

FILES-CHINA-CURRENCY-BITCOIN-INTERNET-105752.jpg
South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday the government has no plans to shut down cryptocurrency trading, affirming market speculation that the authorities won't go as far as China, which has blocked virtual coin platforms.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday the government has no plans to shut down cryptocurrency trading, affirming market speculation that the authorities won't go as far as China, which has blocked virtual coin platforms.

Questioned by a lawmaker on the government's plans to regulate the market, Kim Dong-yeon said that "there is no intention to ban or suppress cryptocurrency (market)".

"Regulating exchanges is (the government)'s immediate task," Mr Kim said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Popular Line messaging app starts crypto trading spinoff

Blackstone bets big on Wall Street information business with Thomson Reuters deal

US dollar inches lower, barely reacts to Trump speech

Dealmakers jump ship as China tycoon Xie Zhikun's US$5b M&A push ends

Singapore bank lending weakens in December: MAS

Swiss Re opens Asia HQ in Singapore; GIC adviser Lim Siong Guan chairs new regional board

Editor's Choice

noble15.jpg
Jan 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's debt revamp plan kicks up storm

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jan 31, 2018
Government & Economy

EDB forecasts S$8-10b in fixed-asset investments for 2018

Jan 31, 2018
Real Estate

Multiple tender closings, but bids still bullish

Most Read

1 Iceberg urges Noble's creditors to reject debt-for-equity swap
2 Noble Group confirms restructuring deal reached; existing shareholders to own 10% of new entity
3 Rail Mall owners seeking buyers
4 Noble's restructuring plan leaves major shareholder Goldilocks upset; Sias calls for more equitable terms
5 CDL places top bids for Handy Road, West Coast Vale plots at URA tender
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6y275ba707kutkrlldx.jpg
Jan 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Business expectations of services, manufacturing sectors for first-half 2018 still sanguine: EDB, DOS

file6ynusnh9wyt19qq7kbay.jpg
Jan 31, 2018
Government & Economy

State of the Union: Trump connects presidency with prosperity in 'American moment'

Jan 31, 2018
Real Estate

Owner offers 1,696 sq m redevelopment site in Geylang for at least S$36m

file6uehs1ymqcl1n914vhbx.jpg
Jan 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Swiss Re opens Asia HQ in Singapore; GIC adviser Lim Siong Guan chairs new regional board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening