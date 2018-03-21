You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

StanChart global CEO for commercial and private banking resigns

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 4:41 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

2018-03-19T081030Z_297962593_RC1B08AD7720_RTRMADP_3_STANCHART-SINGAPORE.JPG
STANDARD Chartered on Wednesday said that its global CEO of the commercial and private banking business, Anna Marrs, has resigned.
PHOTO: REUTERS

STANDARD Chartered on Wednesday said that its global CEO of the commercial and private banking business, Anna Marrs, has resigned.

Ms Marrs is also the current regional CEO for Asean and South Asia (ASA) - a title that was due to be handed over to StanChart Singapore CEO Judy Hsu by the fourth quarter of this year.

Ms Marrs will leave the group in September to return to London with another financial services company, StanChart said in a media statement. She will continue in her role until May 31.

Ms Hsu will now take over as regional CEO, ASA, on June 1, subject to regulatory approval. She will remain as CEO, Singapore, until a successor is appointed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As a result, the group has restructured the reporting lines of the business segments. Commercial banking will report to Simon Cooper, CEO of corporate and institutional banking.

Jiten Arora, regional head of commercial banking for Asean and South Asia, will take interim responsibility for the commercial banking business. A permanent CEO will be appointed later.

Didier von Daeniken will continue to run private banking and wealth management. For his wealth responsibilities, he will report to Ben Hung, regional CEO of Greater China and North Asia as well as CEO of retail banking. For Mr von Daeniken's private banking responsibilities, he will report to Tracy Clarke, regional CEO, Europe and Americas.

Banking & Finance

Australian banking inquiry hears Westpac mis-sold auto-finance

Australia lender Westpac names new Singapore-based general manager for Asia-Pacific

US dollar firm as market looks to Fed for rate hike outlook

US Federal Reserve likely to hike interest rates for first time in 2018

US credit markets lend fuel to equity rout

Europe is only halfway to healthier banks

Editor's Choice

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

BT_20180321_YOCOTEC19_3359257.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cotec Healthcare shares costs to deliver quality care in Vietnam

BT_20180321_RMNOBLE_3359173.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shareholder sues Noble and execs, accuses them of inflating profits

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece

06590686.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Stocks

Trading error erases US$3b from Taiwan oil heavyweight

2018-02-26T062740Z_419004453_RC12F44BD660_RTRMADP_3_HKEX-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 21, 2018
Stocks

Hong Kong Exchange's big bet on China suddenly under threat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening