You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

StanChart robbery suspect detained by British authorities, Singapore working on extradition

Mon, Jan 15, 2018 - 11:53 AM

stanchart.jpg
David James Roach, the suspect in the 2016 Standard Chartered Bank robbery case, has been detained by the British authorities and Singapore is working to extradite him.
PHOTO: BANGKOK POST

[SINGAPORE] David James Roach, the suspect in the 2016 Standard Chartered Bank robbery case, has been detained by the British authorities and Singapore is working to extradite him.

Roach, a 28-year-old Canadian national, was detained by British authorities last Thursday (Jan 11) following a request from Singapore, said the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a joint statement on Monday (Jan 15).

Singapore has an extradition treaty with Britain.

Roach is accused of robbing the Holland Village branch of Standard Chartered Bank of $30,000 on July 7, 2016.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Roach allegedly handed the teller a note with his demands, then fled to Bangkok with the money on the same day.

He was arrested at a backpacker hostel three days later and was held in remand in Bangkok.

The Singapore authorities wrote to the Thai government, asking for assistance to repatriate Roach back to Singapore.

However, the Attorney-General's Office in Bangkok reportedly rejected Singapore's request. Singapore has no extradition treaty with Thailand.

Since his arrest by the Thai authorities in July 2016, Singapore authorities have been in regular contact with the Thai authorities to secure his return to Singapore, AGC and MHA said.

On June 6 last year (2017), Roach was sentenced to 14 months' jail in Thailand for violating money laundering and customs laws by bringing loot into the country.

He was carrying the equivalent of more than US$20,000 (S$27,600) - believed to be the loot from the bank robbery - when he entered Thailand while on the run.

He was deported from Thailand after serving his imprisonment term for commission of criminal offences there, and arrived in London on Jan 11, AGC and MHA said.

"We sought the assistance of the UK authorities to arrest Roach, with a view to his eventual extradition to Singapore," said the statement. "We are working with the UK authorities to commence the extradition proceedings."

THE STRAITS TIMES

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

hdb flats 18336120 .jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again

file6ucwg1ipc0w1eqt5mk88.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Najib in Singapore for annual retreat with PM Lee

BT_20180115_HHHAS15_3262726.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hassan Basma blazes a trail with Swissco buy-out offer

Most Read

1 Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again
2 MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears
3 Five indicators suggest Singapore market is not overheated
4 Stocks to watch: Lian Beng, 800 Super, Noble, CWG
5 Fixed deposit deals for scaredy-cats
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Menon_150118_27.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears

BP_Menon_150118_27.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Symphony Suites_150118_61.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 23% more private homes and ECs in 2017: URA estimates

Jan 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

London, Hong Kong next in line to receive SIA's new A380 cabin products

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening