StanChart robbery suspect detained by British authorities, Singapore working on extradition

[SINGAPORE] David James Roach, the suspect in the 2016 Standard Chartered Bank robbery case, has been detained by the British authorities and Singapore is working to extradite him.

Roach, a 28-year-old Canadian national, was detained by British authorities last Thursday (Jan 11) following a request from Singapore, said the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a joint statement on Monday (Jan 15).

Singapore has an extradition treaty with Britain.

Roach is accused of robbing the Holland Village branch of Standard Chartered Bank of $30,000 on July 7, 2016.

Roach allegedly handed the teller a note with his demands, then fled to Bangkok with the money on the same day.

He was arrested at a backpacker hostel three days later and was held in remand in Bangkok.

The Singapore authorities wrote to the Thai government, asking for assistance to repatriate Roach back to Singapore.

However, the Attorney-General's Office in Bangkok reportedly rejected Singapore's request. Singapore has no extradition treaty with Thailand.

Since his arrest by the Thai authorities in July 2016, Singapore authorities have been in regular contact with the Thai authorities to secure his return to Singapore, AGC and MHA said.

On June 6 last year (2017), Roach was sentenced to 14 months' jail in Thailand for violating money laundering and customs laws by bringing loot into the country.

He was carrying the equivalent of more than US$20,000 (S$27,600) - believed to be the loot from the bank robbery - when he entered Thailand while on the run.

He was deported from Thailand after serving his imprisonment term for commission of criminal offences there, and arrived in London on Jan 11, AGC and MHA said.

"We sought the assistance of the UK authorities to arrest Roach, with a view to his eventual extradition to Singapore," said the statement. "We are working with the UK authorities to commence the extradition proceedings."

