You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Standard Life says Lloyds didn't have right to pull US$147b

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 12:17 AM

[LONDON] Standard Life Aberdeen is challenging Lloyds Banking Group’s decision to pull its money from the firm as the asset manager seeks to keep its biggest customer.

Lloyds will withdraw the £109 billion (S$197.3 billion) because it claims that the merger of Aberdeen and Standard Life made the combined firm a competitor to the lender’s own insurance business. Standard Life, which has since agreed to sell its insurance business, says the bank doesn’t have the right to terminate the arrangement because they’re not material rivals.

The two firms are now locked in arbitration about the contract to oversee the money, the asset manager said on Tuesday. Aberdeen and Standard Life merged with the intention of turning the firm into a US$1 trillion asset manager. If the bank pulls the money, it would deal a large blow to that plan by reducing the firm’s assets under management by nearly 20 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

“We note and are disappointed by the comments made by Standard Life Aberdeen, particularly in the light of our position as a major customer,” the bank said in an emailed statement. “Standard Life Aberdeen is a clear and material competitor of Scottish Widows and Lloyds Banking Group in the UK and to suggest otherwise is not credible.”

Pointless Exercise?

"Lloyds is ultimately a customer and they’ve decided they don’t want to be the customer anymore," said David McCann, an analyst at Numis Securities. "It feels a rather pointless exercise in many ways. They should just move on and not bring too much attention to it because it doesn’t set a particularly great precedent."

The arrangement between the two companies, which will end by the first half of 2019 unless the decision is reversed, was a legacy of Aberdeen’s acquisition of Scottish Widows Investment Partnership from Lloyds in 2013. That made the lender one of Aberdeen’s biggest shareholders in addition to being a competitor.

Lloyds is holding a contest among fund managers interested in overseeing the money. The bank is likely to allocate the funds to several firms after the contract with Standard Life expires in June of next year, Bloomberg News reported in April.

"Whatever the merits of the argument, it is difficult to see how going through a legal dispute resolution process will improve relations," said Charles Graham, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

ValueAct builds US$1.2b stake in undervalued Citigroup

OCBC launches S$20m programme to train all its 29,000 employees in digital skills

Market is 'well aligned' with central bank's rate dot plot, says Fed chief

Goldman sells in-house cybersecurity software to tech company

Anbang reviewing overseas assets, talking to investment banks

Ignore the emerging-market rout; this time (really) is different

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_080518_2.jpg
May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks humming along, but trade woes offer pause

BT_20180508_JQGRAB8DGN5_3427411.jpg
May 8, 2018
Technology

Grab's route change meets with scepticism

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Iswaran_080518_55.jpg
May 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Countries should take stand against anti-globalisation sentiment amid trade tensions: Iswaran

condo.jpg
May 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_condo_080518_56.jpg
May 8, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.6% in April; volume dips 1.7%: SRX Property

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades Avi-Tech to 'neutral' on weaker target by major customer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening