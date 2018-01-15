You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Still a chance of having financial services in UK's trade deal with EU

EU chief Brexit negotiator says no easy access for UK but some EU27 govts taking softer line while German officials have suggested more flexible approach
Mon, Jan 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Luxembourg

THE UK shouldn't give up hope of getting financial services included in a final trade agreement with the European Union, with a Bloomberg survey of the EU's 27 remaining governments revealing divergences of opinion.

While nearly all of the EU's capitals consider

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

hdb flats 18336120 .jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again

file6ucwg1ipc0w1eqt5mk88.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Najib in Singapore for annual retreat with PM Lee

BT_20180115_HHHAS15_3262726.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hassan Basma blazes a trail with Swissco buy-out offer

Most Read

1 Bitcoin set for worst weekly slide since 2015 as scrutiny rises
2 Credit Suisse cautions on outlook for Singapore's surging Reits
3 SPH Q1 profit up 32% to S$60m on investment income boost
4 Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian downgrades telco sector to 'market weight' amid impending TPG debut
5 Uniqlo owner has too much cash insulation
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

hdb flats 18336120 .jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again

BT_20180115_JLPAYTURN2FXC_3262767.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cutting through the rabbit hole of cross-border payments

noble15.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group completes sale of Noble Americas Corp

Jan 15, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Lian Beng, 800 Super, Noble, CWG

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening