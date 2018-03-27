You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Sweden finds holes in its world-beating bank rules

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 2:48 PM

[Copenhagen] There's a startup that's wreaking havoc in Sweden's US$380 billion mortgage market.

The Swedes have spent years building one of the world's strictest regulatory frameworks, placing plenty of restrictions on banks. But Sweden also stands out as a champion of technological innovation, which it's now learning comes with risks.

The startup is called Enkla. It's a licensed online mortgage provider that offers lower interest rates than the banks overseen by Sweden's regulator.

One of Enkla's co-founders, Marcus Widegren, says investors buying the bonds that will finance the venture can see everything they need to know about the borrower. That includes if a customer has too many parking tickets, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"That can be a parameter of reckless behavior that an investor does not want."

The startup, which belongs to a company called Simplex run by Widegren's brother, Alexander Widegren (who co-founded Enkla with Marcus), will offer three-year mortgages at 0.95 per cent. For similar kinds of loans from banks, Swedes need to pay somewhere between 1.6 and 1.9 per cent. Enkla says it will try to take business from Sweden's fully regulated banks.

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority is only just catching up and says Enkla won't need to meet the same rules that apply to banks until early 2019. More specifically, borrowers using Enkla can avoid amortisation requirements introduced in Sweden in the past two years.

Less than a week after opening its doors on March 19, Enkla had "registered interest" to suggest it may take a roughly 3.5 per cent chunk of Sweden's mortgage market, according to Kapilan Pillai, an analyst at Jefferies.

Sweden's mortgage market is dominated by four banks (Swedbank, Handelsbanken, Nordea and SEB), which control three-quarters of all home loans. A decade ago, their market share was just above 80 per cent.

Johan Torgeby, the chief executive officer at SEB, says the bank is following the transformation of the market "very closely".

"We've now seen several startups with new ways of innovative funding and attracting a lot of attention," he said. "We'll just follow it closely and I think it's inevitable that we'll go this way of having a much easier way of getting a mortgage."

Enkla has done a lot of groundwork to drum up interest among potential bondholders, Mr Widegren says.

"We've been talking for two years to portfolio managers," he said. "We aim to deliver higher yields at a lower risk."

According to SEB, Enkla will probably have to do most of its funding in currencies other than the krona. That's because Sweden doesn't have a residential mortgage-backed securities market. Alternatively, it will need to look outside Sweden for investors, SEB says.

Last year, Sweden got its first mortgage fund when Stabelo started offering home loans through online bank and broker Avanza. Schibsted, a Norwegian media company, has also entered the Swedish mortgage market with its Hypoteket unit. Neither company uses the covered bond market that has traditionally been the backbone of mortgage finance in Sweden and the rest of the Nordic region. Instead they rely on financing from institutional investors.

Mr Widegren says Enkla wants to be a "responsible disrupter". "In a few years we'll be the banks' best friends," he said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Tan Ching Yee to chair Acra; other board changes

MAS expected to tighten monetary policy in April: poll

GIC-backed Indian lender makes market debut at 33% premium

Two Indonesian state firms to raise 8t rupiah by selling private equity funds

DBS looking to hire 100 techies, again via hackathon

Financial industry body presses China to further reform capital markets

Editor's Choice

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

BT_20180327_NRBOEING27OPXO_3367192.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

BT_20180327_ASSHELL_3367392.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SMRT_270318_75.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SMRT's 2017 after-tax profit sinks 68% to S$26m

Mar 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS expected to tighten monetary policy in April: poll

BP_print5_270318_5.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app

DBS Hack2Hire - hackathon image.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS looking to hire 100 techies, again via hackathon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening