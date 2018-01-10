Swiss National Bank expects record 2017 profit of 54b Swiss francs

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Zurich
THE Swiss National Bank expects an annual profit of 54 billion Swiss francs (S$73.4 billion) for 2017, the central bank said on Tuesday, the biggest profit in its 110-year history.
The SNB anticipates an annual profit of 49 billion francs from its foreign currency positions
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo