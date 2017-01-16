You are here

Taking the long view pays off in short term too

Three top-performing mutual funds of Q4 cling to investments longer than their rivals
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170116_KVFUND16TONY_2692102.jpg
Left to right: Mr Mulholland of the Matthew 25 fund, Mr Miles of the Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value fund and Mr Coniaris of Oakmark Global fund. The funds' turnover ratios - the percentage of holdings they replace each year - are lower than average.
PHOTOS: NYTIMES

New York

PATIENCE paid dividends for three of the top-performing US mutual funds of the fourth quarter.

The managers of the trio - the Matthew 25 fund, the Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value fund and the Oakmark Global fund - cling to investments longer than competitors. Their

