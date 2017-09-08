You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Temasek-backed startup Adyen targets Asian payments expansion

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 14:44

[SINGAPORE] Adyen BV, a payments technology provider which counts Uber Technologies Inc as a customer, is ramping up investment in the Asia-Pacific region to capitalise on surging adoption of e-commerce and mobile devices.

The startup plans to double its Singapore workforce to 70 in the next 12 months, according to chief executive officer Pieter van der Does. He expects the Asia-Pacific market to eventually account for 30 per cent of revenue, up from about 10 per cent of US$727 million in sales reported in 2016.

Adyen is just one player in a crowded payments market, competing with PayPal Holdings Inc and San Francisco-based Stripe Inc among others. The Amsterdam-based startup typically targets larger companies like Burberry and Spotify with Grab, the biggest ride-hailing startup in South-east Asia, selecting the company among its partners.

"We like to build the company from inside out, whereas in the US, companies you often see are people who make a big claim, get a lot of cash and build it from the outside to deliver the promise," Mr van der Does said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's not our approach."

On Thursday, Adyen unveiled infrastructure connecting businesses directly to Visa and MasterCard in Singapore, extending its service beyond the US, Europe, Australia, Brazil and Hong Kong.

Adyen is backed by investors including Singapore's state-owned investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte, General Atlantic and Iconiq Capital, which counts Mark Zuckerberg as a client. The payments firm was last valued at US$2.3 billion in 2014.

Many payments tech providers are betting on Southeast Asia, a region of 620 million people and home to an e-commerce market forecast to reach US$88 billion by 2020, according to a report by Google and Temasek.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Grandstands_1.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

F1 ticket sales rev up in final lap of current contract

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Most Read

1 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
2 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
3 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
4 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

WJ__9181.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singdollar rises to over a year's high as US dollar tumbles

Sep 8, 2017
Stocks

Cromwell European Reit talks IPO at 0.55 to 0.57 euro per unit, targets Sept 28 listing

Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Former VP sentenced to 14 years jail for money laundering and cheating: CPIB

Sep 8, 2017
Stocks

Singapore stocks finish Friday mixed; STI down 1.5% for week

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening