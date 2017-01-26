You are here
Thai banks see 77b baht of savings with e-payments
Over 30m PromptPay registrations seen in 2017 as govt promotes cashless transactions
THAILAND is due to roll out a national digital-payment system that levies much smaller transaction fees than the nation's banks. Yet lenders expect the network to help rather than hinder them financially.
Commercial banks could save some 77 billion baht (S$3.1 billion) in
