Thai banks see 77b baht of savings with e-payments

Over 30m PromptPay registrations seen in 2017 as govt promotes cashless transactions
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170126_DNTHAI26VX5D_2710429.jpg
The Bank of Thailand and commercial banks are working on the rollout of PromptPay, which was meant to have been implemented in October but the start date was pushed back to allow for more testing.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

THAILAND is due to roll out a national digital-payment system that levies much smaller transaction fees than the nation's banks. Yet lenders expect the network to help rather than hinder them financially.

Commercial banks could save some 77 billion baht (S$3.1 billion) in

