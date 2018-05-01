TMX says Friday's outage caused by hardware failure

Canada's stock market outage on Friday was caused by hardware failure in a communication management component, according an email reviewed by Reuters.

TMX Group said the "appliance has redundancy built in but when hardware failure occurred redundant communication management module failed to take over primary role," the email sent to clients showed.

TMX did not offer an immediate comment to Reuters' request for comment on the email.

REUTERS