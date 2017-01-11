You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Top Malaysian banker sees ringgit rebound

Currency has lost about 22% since the start of 2015 and is worst-performing in emerging Asia
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170111_SYRING11_2685172.jpg
On Jan 4, the ringgit breached 4.50 a US dollar for the first time since 1998 as investors continued to sell down emerging-market assets and after a crackdown on currency speculators.
REUTERS FILE PHOTO

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA'S ringgit is set to rebound from a 19-year low as official measures to boost demand for the currency kick in, according to a top banker and member of the central bank's financial markets committee.

An appreciation of the ringgit can happen very quickly, said

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening