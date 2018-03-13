You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UBS says 'business as normal' as it contests HK suspension

It was punished with an 18-month suspension from leading IPOs and HK$119m fine relating to China Forestry probe
Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180313_SMLUBS13_3347172.jpg
UBS is a leading IPO bank in HK and the threat of suspension comes as the city - Asia-Pacific's most lucrative in terms of IPO fees for international banks - is gearing up for potential blockbuster floats.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Hong Kong

UBS has told staff that it is "business as normal", after the Swiss bank revealed on Friday it is fighting an 18-month suspension in Hong Kong from leading initial public offerings (IPOs).

In an internal memo sent by Andrea Orcel and David Chin, global and Asia-Pacific heads of UBS's investment bank, respectively, and seen by Reuters, the bank told staff that until its appeal was heard "we are business as normal" and that it could still sponsor IPOs.

UBS disclosed the suspension by Hong Kong's securities regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), in its annual report released on Friday, and added it planned to appeal against the decision as well as a HK$119 million (S$20 million) fine handed out to it.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bank did not specify what led to the suspension and the fine but said the regulator had been investigating UBS's role as a sponsor of some IPOs listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and that the actions related to one of the offerings under investigation. UBS, on Monday, declined to comment on the memo.

The Swiss bank is a leading IPO bank in Hong Kong and the threat of suspension comes as the city - Asia-Pacific's most lucrative in terms of IPO fees for international banks - is gearing up for a series of potential blockbuster floats.

Hong Kong IPOs need at least one sponsoring bank and sponsors typically lead the work - collecting a larger proportion of the fees - as the deal progresses. Any company forced to change sponsor during its IPO process - such as because of a sponsor's suspension - must begin the whole listing process all over again, potentially adding months of work.

The 18-month duration of UBS's suspension is longer than the six months that many bankers in Hong Kong had expected.

In the memo, UBS said that it would still be able to work on IPOs, including as a joint global coordinator - a rung lower than sponsoring - even if the proposed suspension is upheld.

The bank also told staff that it expected the full hearing of the appeal to be held in the fourth quarter of this year and a final decision to made early in 2019.

The proposed punishments stem from an investigation by the SFC into the listing of China Forestry in 2009. The company was suspended in 2011 and is now being wound down.

The China Forestry IPO was sponsored by UBS and Standard Chartered. On Friday, Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal granted the two banks an extension for their appeals against the SFC's actions, but did not specify the punishments.

Standard Chartered, which closed its Hong Kong equities unit in 2015, declined to comment.

UBS has been a leading sponsor of IPOs for each of the past 10 years, sponsoring 10 per cent of all companies that have listed on Hong Kong's main board over that period, according to data from Dealogic.

Since the news broke in 2016 of the SFC's investigation into both banks, UBS's sponsorship share has fallen to 3 per cent of total main board IPOs in 2016 and 2 per cent in 2017. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

US$103b quant firm piles into China as country welcomes foreigners

The next Goldman CEO could be a banker who moonlights as a DJ

China to merge its banking and insurance regulators: parliament document

Reserve Bank of New Zealand to review macroprudential policy: governor

Australian probe of bank-sector misconduct begins with focus on home loans

Central bank digital currencies 'uncharted waters': report

Editor's Choice

BT_20180313_LKSOREAL13_3347454.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform

BT_20180313_ABCAPITOL13_3347312.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Perennial to acquire Capitol project after S$528m buy-out

2018-02-26T062720Z_2039803978_RC1F736951E0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble skips coupon payment for bonds due 2022

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
4 Hot stock: Boustead Singapore says substantial shareholder keen to exit
5 Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's 50% stake in Capitol Singapore for S$528m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

condo.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study

Mar 13, 2018
Consumer

Asian countries most sanguine about their economies: PwC study

nz_singaporedollar_13.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

En bloc fever may help boost lacklustre Singdollar bond market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening