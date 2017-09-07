You are here

UK's Euromoney to consider options for market intelligence unit

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 15:30

[BENGALURU] UK's Euromoney Institutional Investor, the publisher of Euromoney magazine, said it would consider strategic options for its emerging markets focused Global Markets Intelligence division after receiving unsolicited interest from potential buyers for the unit.

Global Markets Intelligence Division, headquartered in Hong Kong, provides macro-economic, company and industry intelligence and has customers in China, India and central and eastern Europe.

"Recent, unsolicited interest from potential buyers confirms the Board's view that the division is an attractive asset," Euromoney said.

The company said it had engaged advisers to assess its options.

The unit reported revenue of US$52.7 million in 2016, Euromoney said.

REUTERS

