You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Under investor pressure, Goldman to explain trading strategy

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 08:03

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs Group Inc will detail plans to turn around performance at its core bond-trading unit next month after unusual pressure from large investors frustrated by vague explanations of its troubles, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The move is a break from tradition at Wall Street's pre-eminent bank, which usually gives its investors little information about how it makes money.

That was the case last month, when Goldman reported a stunning 40-per cent decline in bond-trading revenue, much worse than rivals like Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goldman chief financial officer Marty Chavez said Goldman had trouble "navigating" the markets during a conference call to discuss second-quarter results on July 18, but did not offer specifics.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That, and his vagueness over the causes of Goldman's problems, unsettled some investors.

"You were left with reading about what 'navigating the market,' means and that doesn't feel satisfying," said Ian McDonald, a US bank analyst at Janus Henderson, which owns 2.5 million Goldman shares.

"Did they cut too deep on the bench? Are they not in a position to be taking on risk as much as peers?" he asked.

Mr McDonald said he has faith in Goldman's trading prowess and its stock, but wants the bank to do a better job of communicating its strategy.

Goldman Sachs spokeswoman Ida Hoghooghi declined to comment.

INVESTOR FRUSTRATION

The level of investor frustration is testing Goldman's time-tested "black-box" strategy of disclosing little and letting results speak for themselves. The bank does not offer targets or forecasts, and its quarterly disclosures are much sparser than those of its peers.

President and co-chief operating officer Harvey Schwartz will break that tradition at an industry conference on Sept 12, the people familiar with the matter told Reuters, and explain what management is doing to turn the bond-trading business around.

That comes after two months of attempts by Goldman to patch up relations with investors. Executives including securities group co-head Pablo Salame have been meeting privately with investors and analysts to assuage concerns, the sources said.

The executives have explained how Goldman is trying to get investment bankers and traders to generate more revenue by working more closely together, sources familiar with the conversations said.

That attempt to soothe relations has not produced results. Seven investors who oversee a total of US$3.3 billion in Goldman shares have told Reuters they are unsatisfied with management's response so far.

The appearance of Mr Schwartz in September may help turn the tide. A former co-head of securities and Mr Chavez's predecessor, Mr Schwartz has developed a reputation for explaining Goldman's approach to complicated issues, like capital rules, in a way that investors understand and appreciate.

In contrast Mr Chavez - who took on his role in April - answered a long-running question about the viability of Goldman's bond trading operation by saying: "It could be secular, it could be cyclical, doesn't matter, who knows?"

The words of the CFO have extra weight at Goldman as CEO Lloyd Blankfein does not participate in quarterly earnings calls.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

US dollar recovers from 2-1/2-year lows as North Korea fears ebb

Singapore dollar rallies further as investors seek refuge

DBS launches digibank in Indonesia

Insurers count cost of Harvey and climate change

New digital piggy bank helps Swiss kids save

EU moves to close share trading loophole

Editor's Choice

BT_20170830_KYGOOGLE_3061334.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Technology

StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

Aug 30, 2017
Technology

Ipos, Deloitte to help 100 firms grow intellectual assets and go global

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
5 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170830_ANGQR30_3061425.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore looks into common QR code for cashless payments

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

BT_20170830_UWELECTION_3061492.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

'Interests of people before party colours'

file6wglaibis6xq7wkp13g.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore ready to help in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening