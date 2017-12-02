You are here
Unique identifiers to curb manipulation on HK-China Stock Connect
About 1,900 stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen can be traded through Stock Connect, and one in five is open to manipulation.
HONG Kong has seen its fair share of illiquid stocks that soared amid suspicions of manipulation - only to collapse. Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd is perhaps the most notorious recent example. China is anxious to avoid such explosions on its own exchanges. That's the motivation behind the
