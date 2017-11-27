You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UOB to upskill 900 staff in professional conversional programme

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 12:29 PM
yasminey@sph.com.sg@YasmineYahyaBT

A NEW Professional Conversion Programme rolled out at United Overseas Bank (UOB) on Monday is a good signal that the financial services sector is serious about upgrading staff skills in the face of change, Second Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo said on Monday.

Such programmes help to minimise the risk of local banking staff being displaced by technology, while also helping the banks succeed in their transformation plans, she noted.

"The financial services sector remains an important part of our economy and 80 per cent of the PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) they hire are locals," she said.

"What we'd like to be able to do is through programmes like the PCP, help them retain a very strong Singaporean core even as they go through the process of transformation."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

UOB's first PCP is a course on digital skills in areas such as design thinking, customer journey design, channel management and scenario analysis and planning. It was developed in collaboration with Workforce Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and The Institute of Banking and Finance.

Each course will be conducted through classroom learning, workshops and on-the-job training and will take between three and 12 months for the employees to complete.

UOB's 900 customer-facing employees from its network of branches islandwide will be enrolled in the PCP over the next 18 months.

"The PCP will supplement the programmes we have been running over the past three years to help our colleagues experience, understand and apply emerging technologies for our customers' benefit," said UOB's head of group channels and digitalisation Janet Young.

"Our branch colleagues will also be able to use their enhanced digital skills to help guide our customers to embrace the benefits that technology can add to their lives."

UOB will be holding more courses under the PCP to include areas such as risk management and wealth management for other functions in the bank in coming months.

The PCP has been gaining momentum and there are now 87 PCPs across 34 sectors, Minister Teo said.

Senior Minister of State for Finance Indranee Rajah added that such programmes are important for the financial services sector here, which has to be at the forefront of developments in order for Singapore to stay ahead.

"You can see the technology wave is coming and it's transforming big things and also the small ways that people transact. The key is to make sure that people working in the financial sector are able to keep up with that. Employees themselves have to have a mindset of being open and not being afraid of it, and to embrace it."

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
2 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
3 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
4 Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows
5 Kell Jay Lim
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

UnionPay QR code
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UnionPay QR code payments to be launched across all six AsiaMalls shopping centres in 2018

Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening